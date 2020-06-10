LETTER: Too many Las Vegas guests not wearing masks in casinos

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Your Saturday article on the reopening of our casinos stated that perhaps half of the guests were refusing to wear face masks and many were not practicing social distancing. Is this why we worked so hard (and many lost everything) to flatten the curve of COVID-19? To have out-of-towners flagrantly endanger our citizenry?

Kudos to our casino staffs for working so hard to reopen and reinvigorate our great city. Haven’t the visitors noticed that all casino workers wear masks?