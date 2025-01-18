LETTER: Too many license plate scofflaws in Nevada

I wonder if these same vehicle owners can afford insurance because they evidently cannot afford to license their vehicles. This puts everyone on the road at risk.

Nevada has some of the most expensive vehicle registration fees in the United States. It seems to me that our state and county are missing out on a tremendous amount of money by not addressing this issue. I also wonder if these same vehicle owners can afford insurance because they evidently cannot afford to license their vehicles. This puts everyone on the road at risk.