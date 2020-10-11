75°F
LETTER: Too much negativity about Donald Trump

Mary Nelson Mesquite
October 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

All the letters in Thursday’s Review-Journal were about President Donald Trump and all were negative. I am sick and tired of the negativity, so I would like to add a positive note.

Mr. Trump has been in office almost four years and has not collected one dime in salary. He has generously donated his salary to different charities.

I’m sure someone out there can turn this into a negative, but it is a positive for me.

