LETTER: Tragic Las Vegas pedestrian death could have been avoided

With regard to the death of a teen pedestrian recently on Tree Line Drive in Sunrise Manor, my heart goes out, of course, to the friends and family of this young man. There is no excuse for the driver who police say was driving around 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Nevertheless, this tragedy need not have happened. A short walk from the accident site was a well-lit crosswalk with long, clear, straight approaches that would have allowed any driver, even one driving at high speed, to be alert to a pedestrian.

I have lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years. I encounter jaywalkers almost daily on this stretch. The 30 mph speed limit is safe, and there are adequate crosswalks. If the driver had obeyed the speed limit or the pedestrian had used a crosswalk, this accident likely would not have happened.