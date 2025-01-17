LETTER: Trump and his gags

The two letters in the Monday Review-Journal were interesting.

“Keep Quiet” criticizes a recent Review-Journal editorial because, according to the writer, it did not properly take into account the position of the president-elect. The reasoning here escapes me: The Review-Journal should not address an issue editorially unless the views of both the current and elected President can somehow be reviewed and reconciled? Huh?

“Danish war” is much more fun but embarrassing for the writer. Donald Trump loves, and is effective at, jerking around the press and the gullible. Talking trash about incorporating Canada and Greenland, renaming the Gulf of Mexico and retaking the Panama Canal exemplify classic Trump gags. Mr. Trump may negotiate some kind of deal to get more U.S. control over the canal, but he is not going to use violent means to take it forcibly.

Is Greenland, geographically part of North America, somehow naturally a territory of Denmark?

And the Canada and Gulf statements are just pure humor.