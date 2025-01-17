56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Trump and his gags

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Pertitent facts
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: California fires hit close to home
AP Photo/John Antczak, File
LETTER: California fires and priorities
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Government and ‘red tape’
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
January 16, 2025 - 4:09 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2025 - 4:10 pm

The two letters in the Monday Review-Journal were interesting.

“Keep Quiet” criticizes a recent Review-Journal editorial because, according to the writer, it did not properly take into account the position of the president-elect. The reasoning here escapes me: The Review-Journal should not address an issue editorially unless the views of both the current and elected President can somehow be reviewed and reconciled? Huh?

“Danish war” is much more fun but embarrassing for the writer. Donald Trump loves, and is effective at, jerking around the press and the gullible. Talking trash about incorporating Canada and Greenland, renaming the Gulf of Mexico and retaking the Panama Canal exemplify classic Trump gags. Mr. Trump may negotiate some kind of deal to get more U.S. control over the canal, but he is not going to use violent means to take it forcibly.

Is Greenland, geographically part of North America, somehow naturally a territory of Denmark?

And the Canada and Gulf statements are just pure humor.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Pertitent facts
Anne Merriman Henderson

More to the story of the man who went on Strip stabbing rampage.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: California fires hit close to home
Judy Kurzynowski Henderson

Why are so many people looking to place blame for the devastating fires happening in California instead of looking to help?

AP Photo/John Antczak, File
LETTER: California fires and priorities
Darlien C. Breeze Las Vegas

I read that Los Angeles won’t use ocean water to put out fires because the salt will harm the equipment.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Guns in the home for protection
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

Most law-abiding American citizens do not know whether they or a family member will ever have to come face to face with an evil person.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: LA fires and linguistic precision
Omprakash Kolluri Las Vegas

“Seeing is believing” would have been a more appropriate headline. When you see the extent of the devastation, you begin to believe how horrific it has been.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Trump opposed steel merger, too
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Incoming President Donald Trump is against the merger too. So both the present and incoming administrations agreed on no merger.

Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: Trump talks like his favorite dictator
Steve Miller Las Vegas

America made a mistake voting Putin’s pal into power. Democrats are not as insane as Republicans. The future is not looking bright for our country.

President Joe Biden, right, and Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted ...
LETTER: Dave Barry’s year-ender was a hoot
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

Looking back on 2024. I am saving it to reread when I need a real “pick me up” in the coming months.

MORE STORIES