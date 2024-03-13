58°F
Letters

LETTER: Trump fans have lost logic and reason

Rick Reynolds Las Vegas
March 12, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Fanatical obsession always pushes logic and reason to the wayside. Eight million more Americans voted to get rid of Donald Trump, yet his faithful wish to force him upon us again. Logic and reason are now gone. Any one of the Republican candidates not named Trump could have beaten President Joe Biden with the bad rap he has been given, but no … it must be Mr. Trump.

Here’s a little logic and reason to consider: Has Mr. Trump done anything since the past election to convince those 8 million Americans to change their vote? Jan. 6? Nope. Jan. 6 convinced more reasonable Republicans of the danger he poses. Have his 91 indictments, some regarding national security secrets, changed anyone’s mind? Nope. Is he being persecuted when juries selected by both prosecution and defense attorneys find him guilty in every trial that has so far been conducted? Nope. Trump acolytes in congress, at his direction, killed a bipartisan border bill because he didn’t want the Biden administration to try to fix the problem. Who thinks that will change anyone’s previous vote?

Mitt Romney admitted that many Republican politicians are afraid to do the right thing because of threats from their base — which is now an obsessed “torch and pitchfork” crowd, incapable of logic and reason.

