LETTER: Trump has no business getting a second term

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

You are so terribly wrong to endorse President Donald Trump for a second term. He is not going to save our nation from extremism. He is going to make it worse and, in so doing, take away the rights of the LGBT community, the black community and the Hispanic community.

This man keeps Mexicans in cages. He wants to take away health care for American citizens. He wants extremist evangelicals to have positions of political power and hence do away with the separation of church and state.

What are you thinking? How stupid and sad that you would choose to eliminate the rights, health and well-being of our country and the sanctity of our democracy.

Shame on you.