75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Trump has no business getting a second term

Rachel Rose Las Vegas
October 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

You are so terribly wrong to endorse President Donald Trump for a second term. He is not going to save our nation from extremism. He is going to make it worse and, in so doing, take away the rights of the LGBT community, the black community and the Hispanic community.

This man keeps Mexicans in cages. He wants to take away health care for American citizens. He wants extremist evangelicals to have positions of political power and hence do away with the separation of church and state.

What are you thinking? How stupid and sad that you would choose to eliminate the rights, health and well-being of our country and the sanctity of our democracy.

Shame on you.

MOST READ
1
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to implement metal detectors, restrict entry
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to implement metal detectors, restrict entry
2
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
3
Landlords, renters to face missed payments. Eviction moratorium lifts Thursday
Landlords, renters to face missed payments. Eviction moratorium lifts Thursday
4
Clark County schools’ white students left in greatest numbers
Clark County schools’ white students left in greatest numbers
5
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, left. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
LETTER: Biden, Harris avoiding the tough questions
Bruce Blough North Las Vegas

Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been not-so-artfully dodging four very important questions from the media

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Insti ...
LETTER: Too much negativity about Donald Trump
Mary Nelson Mesquite

All the letters in Thursday’s Review-Journal were about President Donald Trump and all were negative. I am sick and tired of the negativity.