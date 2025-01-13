39°F
LETTER: Trump opposed steel merger, too

Richard Augulis Las Vegas
January 12, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In your Tuesday editorial, you took President Joe Biden to task for not supporting the proposed merger between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel. Reasons given included Mr. Biden doing the bidding of union bosses and a payoff to Big Labor. Well, it seems that incoming President Donald Trump is against the merger too. So both the present and incoming administrations agreed on no merger.

Would the Review-Journal have done a similar opinion on this issue with Mr. Trump as president? I do not know. So maybe the best decision would have been no Review-Journal opinion on this issue.

