LETTER: Trump says he would pardon Jan. 6 rioters

Patricia Cram Las Vegas
September 11, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - A protester is shown injured during a confrontation with police during a rally Wednesday ...
FILE - A protester is shown injured during a confrontation with police during a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Donald Trump stated that if he runs and gets elected president again, he would pardon the people convicted of the riot on the Capitol. Are you kidding me? This would be a slap in the face to members of Congress, former Vice President Mike Pence, the Capitol police and other workers who were in the building that day.

Why would anybody want to pardon those who committed such violence? Mr. Trump does not care about the country or the rules that our government has abided by since our Constitution was written. He cares only about himself and what will benefit him personally. Voters need to wake up and see Mr. Trump for who he is. We can never have this despicable man back in the Oval Office again.

