The high occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the East Flamingo Road exit on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In response to the Road Warrior’s Monday column regarding HOV lanes, I think I have a solution. Why not turn them into mandatory truck lanes? That way, all of the truckers will be required to use those lanes and thus free the regular traffic lanes for everyone else.