LETTER: U.S. giving aid to Afghanistan

(Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

An item in a recent Washington Report noted that more than $300 million in aid is going to Afghanistan. I have no issues with support. The question: Where do the funds go? A bank? Where is the accountability once funds are transfered?

We never hear what specifically these funds get used for. What organization in our government tracks aid funding? Our country sends funds to numerous countries yet the people (never) are informed as to where or how much. When we are informed, it would satisfy the people to know the accountability.