LETTER: U.S. military officials mislead the public about Afghanistan

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

Again, President Joe Biden has misspoken. He said that the evacuation of our embassy in Kabul would look nothing like the evacuation in Saigon and that we would not see people being airlifted from the roof. Wrong again.

However, this president is not the only leader to be misled. I am furious with our military leaders who have for years perpetuated this disaster. They are either very ignorant, incompetent or intentionally misleading us. Our honorable servicemen and women have sacrificed so much because these so-called “leaders” wanted to stroke their egos, promote their status and, no doubt, pad their wallets.

This long-established military-industrial complex must be stopped. It is an evil, elaborate coalition that is abetted by our politicians in both parties. We must ultimately hold our representatives responsible. In every upcoming election we must get them to justify any military commitment in the face of these ill-conceived and promoted military disasters. How much blood must be shed at the behest of people with ulterior personal motives?