LETTER: Union opposes effort to give bonuses to teachers in high-risk schools
Why do parents support union-backed politicians?
In response to your Feb. 5 editorial, “CCEA opposes giving teachers bonuses”: I believe terrible schools in underserved areas are the basis for many of our social issues. In order to break the family poverty cycle, good teachers in good schools are essential. What I do not understand is why the parents of children in these areas keep voting for politicians who are funded by and do the bidding of the Clark County Education Association, the teachers union.