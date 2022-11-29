LETTER: Universal mail ballots in Nevada are a bad idea

(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

In response to the Wednesday letter by Sharolyn Croft regarding mail-in ballots:

The problem with mail-in ballots in Nevada is that they are mass mailed to everyone, regardless of whether voters want a mail-in ballot and whether they are still at the listed address. I had to contact the secretary of state’s office to request not to receive a mail-in ballot. Shouldn’t this be the other way around? If someone wants to vote by mail, a certified absentee ballot can be obtained.

I would also ask: When was the last time the voter rolls were checked and corrected? A friend received three ballots in his apartment mailbox. One was his and the other two for people who apparently once lived there.

The Nevada election process is a disaster and will get only worse should Question 3, which would allow rank choice voting, get voted into law in 2024.