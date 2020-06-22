LETTER: UNLV takes down Rebel statue
We should take our cues from France.
UNLV has removed the Rebel statue, which, to my knowledge, never owned a slave or had anything to do with slavery but is somehow associated with the Confederacy. I also see Emmanual Macron, France’s head of state — you know, the country that for decades has surrendered to anyone with a squirt gun — said he will not condone racism but will also not condone the destruction or removal of any of France’s history, good and bad, including statues.
It seems if our leaders need to look to French leaders for lessons in courage, we’re in deep doo-doo.