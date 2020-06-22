LETTER: UNLV takes down Rebel statue

The newly installed statue of the UNLV mascot "Hey Reb" stands outside the Tam Center courtyard. The over six foot tall bronze statue was donated by alumni Chip and Helen Johnson to commemorate the schools 50th anniversary. Photo credit: F. Andrew Taylor

UNLV has removed the Rebel statue, which, to my knowledge, never owned a slave or had anything to do with slavery but is somehow associated with the Confederacy. I also see Emmanual Macron, France’s head of state — you know, the country that for decades has surrendered to anyone with a squirt gun — said he will not condone racism but will also not condone the destruction or removal of any of France’s history, good and bad, including statues.

It seems if our leaders need to look to French leaders for lessons in courage, we’re in deep doo-doo.