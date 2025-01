UNLV players come together on a time out against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I am a UNLV alumni. Ohio State recently won the college football championship. The Buckeyes reportedly paid $20 million for a football team. How much would it cost for a basketball team? Surely there must be several millionaires who would love to see the Rebels return to our glory days. Please open your checkbooks.