Letters

LETTER: UNLV’s great football season

UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David A. Meckley Las Vegas
December 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Congratulations to the UNLV football team for their accomplishments this season. From the start of the season, they bought into and believed in the team concept even when the starting quarterback left and even when a few losses occurred. I am sure that the coaches preached the concept of loyalty to the team, the concept that it is “us versus the world.” Boy, did they ever play what they were taught.

Two weeks ago, the team learned a lesson in loyalty when the coach and offensive coordinator left to accept positions at another school. I understand why they moved on and do not blame them for upgrading their positions for more money. What I do not understand is how they could walk out on the team they molded — a team they believed in togetherness and loyalty — two weeks before the end of the season. They failed to finish the job with the players with two weeks remaining in the season.

I hope the players do not follow that lesson in their life.

Football teaches so many valuable lesson that can be applied to life as coaches mold players to strive to give their all for the team. To be loyal to the team and the job at hand, never quitting, etc., are lessons for life. The season was successful in my opinion. The departing coaches, however, failed to practice what they preached.

