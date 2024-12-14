44°F
Letters

LETTER: Use license plate readers in school zones

Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Keep an eye on Nevada’s ‘bipartisan’ Democrats
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
LETTER: The racist Daniel Perry prosecution
LETTER: Dog killers deserve harsh punishment
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following ...
LETTER: Formula 1 may have run its course in Las Vegas
Teri Thompson Henderson
December 13, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Why doesn’t the city of Henderson install those license plate readers in school zones (Dec. 7 Review-Journal)?

Every school day, drivers speed through school zones and pay no attention to the flashing lights to slow down. I see drivers slowly pull forward with total disregard for the children or crossing guard in the street because they want to beat the traffic. They will even make a U-turn in the school zone.

The plate readers would also allow the police to see how many drivers have children in their cars not wearing seatbelts. These readers would be a great way to increase revenue for the city of Henderson without having an officer at the actual corner.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
LETTER: The racist Daniel Perry prosecution
Rick Kern Incline Village

Let’s state the obvious: New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg would never have brought this case had Mr. Penny been Black.

LETTER: Dog killers deserve harsh punishment
J. Harper Henderson

District Attorney Steve Wolfson feels the maximum punishment or four years is not enough for this crime, and I could not agree more.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: The birthright citizen debate
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

I’ve seen wire stories in the Review-Journal about Donald Trump and birthright citizenship. There is a simple solution to this.

FILE - Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Those empty federal office buildings
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Wait until Elon gets moving! There’s a new sheriff coming to town in January who will demand accountability and visibility.

Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Trump is no genius on foreign policy
B.J. Resop Las Vegas

The only skillful deal-making Mr. Trump has ever pulled off was in selling to the electorate the biggest bottle of snake oil ever foisted on the American public: himself.

FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intak ...
LETTER: The Colorado River condundrum
Bob Gomperz Las Vegas

Today’s policymakers and water managers would do well to remember that their predecessors developed public works to meet future demand.

AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File
LETTER: Transgender athletes pose issues
Liz Lucchesi Henderson

While I agree that dignity and respect are essential, the issue goes beyond the physical advantage that some male athletes have. An equally significant concern lies in the locker room.

