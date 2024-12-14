LETTER: Use license plate readers in school zones

Every school day, drivers speed through school zones and pay no attention to the flashing lights to slow down.

Why doesn’t the city of Henderson install those license plate readers in school zones (Dec. 7 Review-Journal)?

Every school day, drivers speed through school zones and pay no attention to the flashing lights to slow down. I see drivers slowly pull forward with total disregard for the children or crossing guard in the street because they want to beat the traffic. They will even make a U-turn in the school zone.

The plate readers would also allow the police to see how many drivers have children in their cars not wearing seatbelts. These readers would be a great way to increase revenue for the city of Henderson without having an officer at the actual corner.