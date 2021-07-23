LETTER: Vegas had better prepare for another shutdown

This city is heading for a shutdown again just because of people not getting a shot or two.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

How concerned are you now? To those of you still unvaccinated, do you see what’s happening? Las Vegas is making world news as the worst area in the United States for COVID rates. Exhibition basketball games canceled. LA County officials telling their residents not to go to Vegas.

The required wearing of masks is coming again. Then social distancing and pretty soon reduced seating capacities everywhere. Now how concerned are you that the Raiders won’t be at full capacity?

We older folks knew the importance of getting vaccinated. Do you think we were stupid because some waited hours to get the shot? We knew it saved lives. Now with the resurgence, do you feel the urgency to get vaccinated? How concerned are you?