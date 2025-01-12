43°F
Letters

LETTER: Victims of LA fires will face issues

LETTER: Dave Barry's year-ender was a hoot
LETTER: Dave Barry’s year-ender was a hoot
LETTER: Nevada House Democrats buck their party
LETTER: Nevada House Democrats buck their party
LETTER: Finger pointing over the California fires
LETTER: Finger pointing over the California fires
LETTER: Will snails block lithium mine in Nevada?
LETTER: Will snails block lithium mine in Nevada?
Phil Winter Henderson
January 11, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I lived in Maui during the 2023 wildfire inferno. Seeing the destruction caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles is heartbreaking. Families have lost everything and have no idea what’s in store for them to rebuild their lives.

The Maui wildfire was 15 months ago. Not one home or business has been rebuilt, and only a few permits have been issued. The California government’s red tape bureaucracy will be mind-numbing and unimaginably frustrating for those who lost everything. There will be challenges in obtaining permits, finding a capable contractor and the anxiety of escalating construction and material costs. Many are underinsured or without insurance, and future insurance for many will become unaffordable.

At some point, reality will set in. It will take years to rebuild, and the inability to find affordable temporary housing and suitable schools for their kids will be very sobering. Thousands will decide to flee California for the same reasons many families continue to leave Hawaii. The result will be an influx of Californians to Nevada. So brace yourself for an increased cost of living as Nevadans compete for resources, from housing to general living requirements.

Often, as the government gets bigger and imposes new regulations on us, our lives become more challenging to navigate. Good luck to our California neighbors.

Sherry Hobbs Henderson

Looking back on 2024. I am saving it to reread when I need a real “pick me up” in the coming months.

Jim Veltri Las Vegas

Finger pointed and accusations just lead people to not trust anyone, even if they’re being helped. Why does this tragedy need to be a political issue?

John Macdonald Las Vegas

Lithium is an essential mineral in the effort to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide. Getting it from China is not the answer.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
LETTER: Trump wins bout with Zuckerberg
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s so transparently obvious that it’s laughable Zuckerberg id doing it to save himself from scrutiny by cozying up to Mr. Trump.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Democratic lawfare against Donald Trump
John Fields Las Vegas

Anyone, including those in the media, who refers to Mr. Trump as a convicted felon is attempting to legitimize the illegitimate and deserves the label “fascist” themselves.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Presidents and pardons
Bob Morrison Las Vegas

The Jan. 6 rioters, pardons and the death penalty.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A gun in every household?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Everyone having hand guns will ultimately return us to the era of the “fast draw,” as opposed to working for a fast police response.

