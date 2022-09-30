LETTER: Victor Joecks’s theory on the election misses one major point

Demonstrators protest during a pro-abortion rally organized by Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Sunset Park, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Victor Joecks’ Sept. 21 commentary states that Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo should be favored in their respective races for the U.S. Senate and governor. His justification for this theory is partly statistics — increased number of registered Republicans versus number of registered Democrats — and the notion by Democrats that the abortion issue will save them.

Republican efforts to ban abortion are an insult to the core of women’s personal rights. Mr. Joecks is missing an important factor: the power of the women’s vote regardless of party affiliation. I suggest that he check his stats: Who brought the very first major sports championship trophy to Nevada? The common denominator? The power of women.