Letters

LETTER: Vladimir Putin gets a bad rap

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
March 15, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Citizens of the world have been sold a big lie by NATO member leaders. The 32 member North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as it is formally known, is conducting war games in Norway involving 20,000 troops from more than a dozen member states. When expanded over several months, that troop number will be 90,000 under the buildup, named Steadfast Defender.

The unceasing propaganda line for years has been that Vladimir Putin is a crazed expansionist war hawk bent on rolling through Europe in Hitlerian fashion. But the truth is easily discovered that the opposite is the case. Putin has been in office for more than two decades and has never shown himself to be such a person. The annexation of Crimea by Putin in 2014 is interesting from a Russian historical perspective and must be assessed from that vantage point. The facts of Russian history would bear out that Putin was in fact obligated to rescue the Russians in Crimea.

We are told by the Biden regime that it is critically important for our national security to stop Putin so that he doesn’t continue his conquest ambitions. That is the big lie and it’s one that is very often used to stir up patriotism at home. Once that bill of goods is sold and bought, it’s easy to take the next step to military action which always leads to ruined civilian lives while the leaders are out of harm’s way.

THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas Ballpark hinders the fan experience
James Winkowski Scottsdale, Arizona

The point of having a game program was to give MLB fans travelling to Las Vegas for their team something to hold onto from this cool experience. Not to mention it could be a way to promote the A’s in 2028.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Wildlife Commission needs to represent all Nevadans
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

It’s sad and very concerning that Nevada’s board that governs the management of our wildlife is so behind the times and refuses to acknowledge the interests of the majority of the public.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Biden address was a yelling session
H. Pytel Las Vegas

I had to turn it off, as I was being addressed as I don’t know what, but surely not as a respected informed member of the United States.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump fans have lost logic and reason
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

Has Mr. Trump done anything since the past election to convince those 8 million Americans to change their vote? Jan. 6? Nope. Jan. 6 convinced more reasonable Republicans of the danger he poses.

