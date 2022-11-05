52°F
Letters

LETTER: Vote Republican in the election

Jane Klein Henderson
November 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)

I was extremely pleased to see the Review-Journal’s overwhelming endorsement of Republican candidates in Sunday’s paper. More than anything, it comes down to a common-sense mentality.

Nevada has one of the highest inflation numbers in the country, hovering around 15 percent. This is all because of the Biden administration’s policies. Nevada families cannot sustain much longer with the current sky-high prices for gasoline and food. Republicans will work tirelessly to get the United States energy independent again. That alone is a good enough reason to vote Republican across the board.

I implore all voters in Nevada to take a good look at what the candidates stand for. A vote for a Democrat will ensure that prices will continue to climb.

