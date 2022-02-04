LETTER: ‘Wag the Dog’ scenario with Biden and Ukraine is ridiculous

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview in Paris. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

A Monday letter to the editor (“Voter distraction”) suggested that President Joe Biden is faking the buildup to a war in Ukraine to draw attention away from his poor performance. The author must think 1 plus 1 equals 5. As if Mr. Biden has the power to make Russia amass 100,000 troops plus tanks, etc. on the Ukraine border. Apparently Mr. Biden has fooled other NATO and U.N. countries, too. Ridiculous. Just more perverted partisan propaganda.