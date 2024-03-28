64°F
Letters

LETTER: War, Russia and Putin

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Government handouts won’t make housing affordable
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defense Ministe ...
LETTER: Chuck Schumer has his say
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Tragic Las Vegas pedestrian death could have been avoided
An aerial photo shows homes at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Street in North Las Vegas, on F ...
LETTER: Releasing public land near Las Vegas for new housing won’t work
R. Wilson Henderson
March 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

At what point does the House and Senate acknowledge that war is simply one government (Russia under Vladimir Putin) sending men and machinery to hunt and kill human beings in order to plunder or seize their land and possessions? There is no noble or justifiable purpose for killing thousands of Ukrainian civilian men, women and children. The deaths of those children are for no purpose other than for Russia to steal land and resources from the Ukrainian people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defense Ministe ...
LETTER: Chuck Schumer has his say
Stanley Cohen Henderson

Sen. Schumer and other Democrats are critical of Mr. Netanyahu and his wartime policies. It does not indicate a decrease in their support of Israel.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Tragic Las Vegas pedestrian death could have been avoided
Andrew Windes Las Vegas

A short walk from the accident site was a well-lit crosswalk with long, clear, straight approaches that would have allowed any driver, even one driving at high speed, to be alert to a pedestrian.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Democrats for democracy?
Troy Pyles St. George, Utah

The key element of a democracy is for the populace to be free to elect their representatives. Democrats are obviously opposed to that.

