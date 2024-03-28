LETTER: War, Russia and Putin
No purpose to the death and destruction.
At what point does the House and Senate acknowledge that war is simply one government (Russia under Vladimir Putin) sending men and machinery to hunt and kill human beings in order to plunder or seize their land and possessions? There is no noble or justifiable purpose for killing thousands of Ukrainian civilian men, women and children. The deaths of those children are for no purpose other than for Russia to steal land and resources from the Ukrainian people.