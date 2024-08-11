96°F
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink

Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
August 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The fact that the gederal government spends way more than it takes in is just the beginning of the story.

The federal government is unwilling to stop printing money to quench their thirst for more power. The corruption that runs through the permanent Washington bureaucracy is in plain sight, but because there are so many participants in the graft, there is not enough effort to stop it. The national debt is going up a trillion dollars every 100 days. With all the problems facing citizens every day, we should at least get some relief from all the money being printed.

