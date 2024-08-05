LETTER: Watch out for the October surprise

After not getting a single vote in the 2020 presidential primaries, Kamala Harris became the first Black woman ever nominated for vice president.

After not getting a single vote in the 2024 presidential primaries, Ms. Harris will become the first Black woman ever nominated for president.

My prediction: In October, Joe Biden (the greatest and most unselfish president in American history) will resign so that Ms. Harris becomes the first black woman to become president. The Democratic-controlled press will herald this momentous occasion and claim that she must be given the chance to prove she was not a DEI selection and anyone not voting for her in November must be racist. This is their last-ditch effort to defeat the evil Donald Trump, who will destroy democracy because only Democrats are allowed to rig elections.