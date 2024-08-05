99°F
Letters

LETTER: Watch out for the October surprise

LETTER: Government by text?
LETTER: What the voters want from a campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Democrats and democracy
LETTER: Plea deal in teen’s death a disgrace
Bruce A. Kesselman Las Vegas
August 4, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

After not getting a single vote in the 2020 presidential primaries, Kamala Harris became the first Black woman ever nominated for vice president.

After not getting a single vote in the 2024 presidential primaries, Ms. Harris will become the first Black woman ever nominated for president.

My prediction: In October, Joe Biden (the greatest and most unselfish president in American history) will resign so that Ms. Harris becomes the first black woman to become president. The Democratic-controlled press will herald this momentous occasion and claim that she must be given the chance to prove she was not a DEI selection and anyone not voting for her in November must be racist. This is their last-ditch effort to defeat the evil Donald Trump, who will destroy democracy because only Democrats are allowed to rig elections.

LETTER: What the voters want from a campaign
Joyce Cassen Henderson

All we hear from Republicans and Democrats are mud-slinging speeches against their opponents. We deserve better.

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Democrats and democracy
Joseph C. Schillmoeller Las Vegas

The Democrats claim Donald Trump is a “threat to our democracy.” Let’s take a look at the Democratic Party.

LETTER: Plea deal in teen’s death a disgrace
Leonard Pendolino Las Vegas

Las Vegas teens are out of control and should be accountable for their crimes. The district attorney should resign.

In this Feb. 9, 1944, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy smiles at the Stork Club in New ...
LETTER: Into the weeds on JFK assassination
Barry Scott Las Vegas

Lone gunman? My eye! … There is an incredible list of anomalies, mistakes, cover ups and fictional explanations meant to support the Warren Commission’s unbelievable findings.

Members of the United States Team travels along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the op ...
LETTER: Oh, say can you … what?
David Walker Las Vegas

Some U.S. athletes less than enthusiastic about national anthem

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Interstate 15 nightmare
Paul Dragos San Diego

Why is it not possible to not take a train from Los Angeles (or San Diego) to Las Vegas?

