99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Water issues don’t mean Nevada has to become California

Don Dieckmann Henderson
June 14, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In her Friday letter on water, Christine Kirk asserts that “thousands of apartments and houses are being built bringing more people to the valley.” Ms. Kirk has it wrong. Available housing does not necessarily prompt people to move here. But it makes it more affordable if they do. Consider that many of the homes under construction will be bought by locals moving up.

Ms. Kirk’s logic is the thinking that has contributed to the out-of control-housing cost and availability problems in California, which is helping drive the exodus to neighboring states. It appears she wants to replicate the California mess in Nevada.

Maybe limiting food, water, energy and other necessities would likewise discourage folks from relocating to Nevada. Who gets to make such decisions?

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas’ housing market shows signs it’s tapping the brakes
Las Vegas’ housing market shows signs it’s tapping the brakes
2
Resorts World set to make a splash, spur tourism on Strip
Resorts World set to make a splash, spur tourism on Strip
3
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
4
Affleck, Bieber add spice to Wynn Las Vegas’ week
Affleck, Bieber add spice to Wynn Las Vegas’ week
5
CARTOONS: Cruise ships return to Venice
CARTOONS: Cruise ships return to Venice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
LETTER: Prices going up and up
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

All of this is directly attributable to President Joseph Biden throwing trillions of dollars into the economy that were simply not needed..

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco
LETTER: COVID shots and bailouts
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

What’s the big deal about showing a vaccination card?