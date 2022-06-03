88°F
LETTER: We all must be a part of the solution to attack gun violence

Charlie Head Las Vegas
June 2, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarte ...
"Ghost guns" are seen at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

If not now, when? I am a lifelong hunter. But I’ve never had a need for a large-capacity magazine or a military-style weapon. No one can justify the carnage that has infected our country. To those whose first reaction to mass shootings is to proclaim defensively that their guns should not be restricted, I say: Surely, you do not condone what has been occurring with increasing frequency. If so, what is your solution?

Don’t say that if the existing laws were just enforced or if parents and schools did a better job these catastrophes would not keep happening. Surely some common-sense solutions can be found that most of us can agree on. Let’s agree on solutions such as stricter, universal background checks, limits on military-style weapons or licensing by law enforcement in order for 18- to 20-year-olds to purchase weapons. Please support some solid, helpful solutions.

