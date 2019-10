President Donald Trump listens Fox News' Sean Hannity speak during a rally. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

There is much hatred in the United States right now. Those on the network news would have us believe it all comes from President Donald Trump. But does it really?

It is too bad that we do not have something like the Richter scale to measure hate. If we did, I’m sure that, compared to The New York Times columnists et al., Mr. Trump would seem quite gentle.