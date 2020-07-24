LETTER: We won’t be one nation for long

The Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

It is apparent that this country is breaking apart. The federal representative democracy form of government cannot survive the economic and social disparities that have lain hidden under the surface and been brought out by the sociopathic man in the White House.

Nevada should get out before the split. Reinforce the economic union already in place with California, appropriate federal lands in the state and declare independence. Easy call.