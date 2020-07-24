94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: We won’t be one nation for long

Saul Borak Las Vegas
July 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2020 - 9:08 pm

It is apparent that this country is breaking apart. The federal representative democracy form of government cannot survive the economic and social disparities that have lain hidden under the surface and been brought out by the sociopathic man in the White House.

Nevada should get out before the split. Reinforce the economic union already in place with California, appropriate federal lands in the state and declare independence. Easy call.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
2
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
3
Fraud suspected in Texas man’s $56K spree at Las Vegas Strip resort
Fraud suspected in Texas man’s $56K spree at Las Vegas Strip resort
4
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
5
Seattle unveils name, logo for NHL expansion team
Seattle unveils name, logo for NHL expansion team
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Bad taste
James Bean Las Vegas

The Goya boycott shouldn’t surprise anyone.

(Caroline Brehman / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman
LETTER: Insane fear
Gina White Las Vegas

Teachers need to be educated on coronavirus risk.