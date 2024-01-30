58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: What about the details on Brightline train?

Paul Merriman Henderson
January 29, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Courtesy)
(Courtesy)

Every few days, a new article touts the Brightline high speed rail line between Las Vegas and Southern California, with politicians bragging about the benefits. However, we have few scant details provided on the daily operation.

For example, I have not seen any recent reveal of how many trains will operate per day, with traffic benefit breakdowns. Nor any mention of train size or capacity. An old Review-Journal article mentions 450-500 passengers and trains that run about every hour. How about fares? Bag fees? Security checks?

I had to search online for how many cars they claim this will take off the road. One official said 3 million. Another site said 11 million. This does not make sense if you do the math. And this assumes one person per car. The trains will not be full most of the time and will not run 24 hours. How many riders will be coming to Las Vegas on Tuesday nights?

We, the taxpayers, are again being fleeced and deceived. There is nothing wrong with building the train, but not with taxpayer money. Long-distance trains in America in the jet and auto age have been a losing business model without government handouts. Amtrak is a disaster, and has been almost since its creation.

MOST READ
1
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
2
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
3
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
4
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
5
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The problem with red-light cameras
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

If we use cameras, government transportation officials must monitor the system. It is a good idea, but it can be abused.

FILE - The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Mead. (Southern Nevada Water ...
LETTER: Local water resource plan leaves much to be desired
Laura McSwain Las Vegas The writer is president the Water Fairness Coalition Inc.

Only a few paragraphs in the resource plan are dedicated to the the opportunities available for the water security necessary to grow and prosper without destroying quality of life.

More stories
LETTER: Formula One helps the usual suspects
LETTER: Formula One helps the usual suspects
LETTER: Tearing down monuments to the Confederacy
LETTER: Tearing down monuments to the Confederacy
LETTER: Selfish college players sit out bowl games
LETTER: Selfish college players sit out bowl games
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
LETTER: Texas shows the way on EVs
LETTER: Texas shows the way on EVs
LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers
LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers