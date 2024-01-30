LETTER: What about the details on Brightline train?

(Courtesy)

Every few days, a new article touts the Brightline high speed rail line between Las Vegas and Southern California, with politicians bragging about the benefits. However, we have few scant details provided on the daily operation.

For example, I have not seen any recent reveal of how many trains will operate per day, with traffic benefit breakdowns. Nor any mention of train size or capacity. An old Review-Journal article mentions 450-500 passengers and trains that run about every hour. How about fares? Bag fees? Security checks?

I had to search online for how many cars they claim this will take off the road. One official said 3 million. Another site said 11 million. This does not make sense if you do the math. And this assumes one person per car. The trains will not be full most of the time and will not run 24 hours. How many riders will be coming to Las Vegas on Tuesday nights?

We, the taxpayers, are again being fleeced and deceived. There is nothing wrong with building the train, but not with taxpayer money. Long-distance trains in America in the jet and auto age have been a losing business model without government handouts. Amtrak is a disaster, and has been almost since its creation.