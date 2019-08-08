87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: What about video games as triggers for mass shootings?

Brian Freymueller Henderson
August 8, 2019 - 9:27 am
 

Every time there is a mass shooting, the first thing you hear is the politicians screaming for gun control and stricter background checks. The shooters seem to be younger each time.

Has it ever dawned on people that today’s shooters are from the generation that spends hours every day playing active-shooter video games, where you get more points the higher the body count?

Is it any wonder that these people are living out their fantasy video game worlds? Maybe parents should have video game control over the violent video games their children play.

A gun is simply a tool. It’s the person holding it who is the problem.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Andres Leighton
LETTER: Blame Republicans for mass shootings
Emry Allen Las Vegas

I have the answer to the problem of mass shootings in the United States: Simply stop electing Republicans. To anything.

From left, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Housing and Ur ...
LETTERS: Who pays for all the Democrats’ promises?
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

With each Democratic debate, I shake my head even more than I did with the previous ones. It’s as if the candidates are doing their best to out-do the previous candidate.

LETTER: Jumping through hoops to adopt a dog
Stan Olson Las Vegas

Has anybody tried to adopt a dog on Las Vegas lately? It is easier to get into Harvard than to adopt a canine.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen in Never-never land over WNBA pay
Jay Friedman Las Vegas

We have a border problem. We need more money for teachers, the homeless and the minimum wage. Yet Sen. Jacky Rosen is spending time trying to ensure the WNBA pays the same salaries as the NBA.