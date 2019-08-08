LETTER: What about video games as triggers for mass shootings?

Has it ever dawned on people that today’s shooters are from the generation that spends hours every day playing active-shooter video games?

Every time there is a mass shooting, the first thing you hear is the politicians screaming for gun control and stricter background checks. The shooters seem to be younger each time.

Is it any wonder that these people are living out their fantasy video game worlds? Maybe parents should have video game control over the violent video games their children play.

A gun is simply a tool. It’s the person holding it who is the problem.