LETTER: What are the odds?

I recently had a “chuckle moment” after reading the Feb. 10 article about MGM’s Strip properties “fuel big Q4” and how they are excited about their “strategic milestones” achieved in 2021.

Back in the 1990s when the slots were paying 97 percent to the players (3 percent hold), blackjack was dealt with one or two decks, the craps tables were not equipped with dice diffusers and comps were given without dirty looks from the pit bosses, people had a great experience on the strip and actually won.

The Review-Journal even had a weekly column written by a local duo who actually provided detailed info as to the location of the highest-paying slots.

Presently, with people dumb enough to play slots tightened to low 90 percent (and worse) paybacks, automatic card shufflers and craps tables fitted with dice diffusers, the Strip casinos will see even greater financial “strategic milestones” in the future.