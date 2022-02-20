56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: What are the odds?

Barry Holtzman Las Vegas
February 19, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I recently had a “chuckle moment” after reading the Feb. 10 article about MGM’s Strip properties “fuel big Q4” and how they are excited about their “strategic milestones” achieved in 2021.

Back in the 1990s when the slots were paying 97 percent to the players (3 percent hold), blackjack was dealt with one or two decks, the craps tables were not equipped with dice diffusers and comps were given without dirty looks from the pit bosses, people had a great experience on the strip and actually won.

The Review-Journal even had a weekly column written by a local duo who actually provided detailed info as to the location of the highest-paying slots.

Presently, with people dumb enough to play slots tightened to low 90 percent (and worse) paybacks, automatic card shufflers and craps tables fitted with dice diffusers, the Strip casinos will see even greater financial “strategic milestones” in the future.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
2
Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus
Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus
3
Justin Bieber cancels Las Vegas date; moves show to June
Justin Bieber cancels Las Vegas date; moves show to June
4
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5
Homeowner gets HOA bill and can’t find out why
Homeowner gets HOA bill and can’t find out why
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: What happened to a limited federal government?
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Today, partisan politics rule the government and make it unrecognizable from the limited federal government envisioned by the Founders.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: GOP thinks its headed to victory in November
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

Republicans are busy peppering all media with midterm election predictions that history dictates Republicans will win. But only if Democrats don’t vote.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A good read on Sunday
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Review-Journal Viewpoints section shined.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Drug use and personal responsibility
Paula Reber Las Vegas

While I agree with swift and just punishment for drug dealers, I think we’re overlooking one facet of the problem: personal responsibility.

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
LETTER: Another round for Hillary Clinton?
Bart Alexander Henderson

The last time the Democrats put Hillary Clinton at the top of the ticket, she alienated so many men and moderate voters that we got four years of Donald Trump.