Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Is Vladimir Putin playing poker or chess in the Ukraine? Is he trying to bluff America and NATO into timidity with threats of using nuclear weapons? Or is he playing chess? Most chess games are decided by the bigger army grinding down the smaller army into dust. It is imperative that America and NATO supply Ukraine with even more weapons and other resources than we already have.