LETTER: What message does it send to forgive student loans?

Telling students its OK to take on a financial obligation and then don’t pay.

Don Walsh’s recent letter on student loans was right on the money. Bernie Sanders, in his wisdom is suggesting and recommending that all student loans be forgiven. What are we teaching our young Americans? To borrow or take out loans and not worry about paying?

Mr. Walsh asks about the Americans who worked hard to pay their student loans. In my opinion they should be reimbursed double. “Free” sounds so good, doesn’t it?