Steve Sebelius now wants the same “common sense” gun laws that those who would disarm us call for, as a means to their end (Aug. 18 column). Wouldn’t “common sense” require asking if any of those proposals would have stopped any of these mass murderers? If so, then let’s talk about it. If not, then the common sense thing to do is not to put more rules on those of us who did not commit a crime.