LETTER: What’s in a name?

I suggest that Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom change his name. Then if it doesn’t suit him, he can change it again. We may not remember him, but what big loss would that be anyway?

Mr. Segerblom seems to have nothing better to do than to change good established names to entertain his fancy and pat himself on the back. He pushed to change McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport. Now he wants to change Clark County to Las Vegas County.

What is this, an effort to imitate Los Angeles city and county? Follow the leader? I don’t think Las Vegans want that. It’s not broke, don’t fix it or fumble it or frack it.

Focus on fixing the horrible roads with no painted tracks to guide and direct drivers. We have only faded or invisible white images losing us in the Twilight Zone of confusion.