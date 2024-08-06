95°F
LETTER: When it’s your time to go …

LETTER: Southwest ditches open seating
LETTER: Government by text?
LETTER: Watch out for the October surprise
LETTER: What the voters want from a campaign
Bruce Feher Las Vegas
August 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

My dad was an undertaker, so I am familiar with the funeral business. I found your Thursday article “Green burial facility opens” interesting. Some folks might feel this option is a good idea. But $4,950 seems a little steep to me.

No amount of money will ever bring back a loved one, and I would rather my family put their money to better use to take care of the living. So both my wife and I will be donating our remains to Science Care — donate your body to science — a no-cost program that to us is a choice better suited to our values.

William Parkinson Las Vegas

My wife and I sincerely believe the new changes will make flying with Southwest so much better than it is now.

LETTER: What the voters want from a campaign
Joyce Cassen Henderson

All we hear from Republicans and Democrats are mud-slinging speeches against their opponents. We deserve better.

LETTER: Las Vegas as Hollywood East
Charles ODonnell Las Vegas

Concerns extend beyond the financial wisdom of film production tax credits.

LETTER: Democrats and democracy
Joseph C. Schillmoeller Las Vegas

The Democrats claim Donald Trump is a “threat to our democracy.” Let’s take a look at the Democratic Party.

LETTER: Plea deal in teen’s death a disgrace
Leonard Pendolino Las Vegas

Las Vegas teens are out of control and should be accountable for their crimes. The district attorney should resign.

LETTER: Into the weeds on JFK assassination
Barry Scott Las Vegas

Lone gunman? My eye! … There is an incredible list of anomalies, mistakes, cover ups and fictional explanations meant to support the Warren Commission’s unbelievable findings.

