LETTER: When it’s your time to go …

My dad was an undertaker, so I am familiar with the funeral business. I found your Thursday article “Green burial facility opens” interesting. Some folks might feel this option is a good idea. But $4,950 seems a little steep to me.

No amount of money will ever bring back a loved one, and I would rather my family put their money to better use to take care of the living. So both my wife and I will be donating our remains to Science Care — donate your body to science — a no-cost program that to us is a choice better suited to our values.