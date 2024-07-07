96°F
Letters

LETTER: Where are all the government-built EV chargers?

Pat Russell Henderson
July 6, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

In your Monday editorial, “‘Equity’ concerns short-circuit RV charging stations,” you clearly describe another Biden administration failure. As a very happy EV (Rivian R1T pickup) owner for the past two years who has made nine, 600- to 2,500-mile road trips, I can attest that I’ve seen only the charging station additions that were built exclusively for Rivian EVs — none of which was any of the seven of the 500,000 to be built by the Biden administration. Tesla continues to expand its charging network — which just recently has been made available to drivers of other EV brands.

The article identifies “Mr. Biden’s insistence on placating progressives by emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion over actual progress.” It also cites other bureaucratic impediments that will negatively impact EV owners and U.S. manufactures of EVs.

Our Rivian R1T has a multitude of features making it better than a gasoline and/or diesel pickup. Charging on the road away from home isn’t one of them.

