LETTER: Where is the common sense from the Clark County Health District?

I am furious. I recently went to do my workout at the Las Vegas Athletic Club and could not swim because the Southern Nevada Health District closed the pool. This is the second time this has happened to me. Just a few months ago, I was going to EOS and had to terminate my membership because the district closed down their pool. This is ridiculous.

Please use common sense. These are private health clubs that adult members pay for. Because of my arthritis, aquatic exercise is important to my movement and health. I realize there are no lifeguards on duty, and as a paying member, it’s my choice to be OK with that. I would like the names of the people who are abusing their governmental authority and interfering with my well-being by shutting down the pools at private health facilities in Las Vegas.