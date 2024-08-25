82°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Where is the common sense from the Clark County Health District?

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
LETTER: The Democrats’ new patron saint plays Santa Claus
LETTER: Members of the Las Vegas City Council should all be impeached
President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Joe Biden is not a ‘hero’
Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles ...
LETTER: Trump and military service
Christine Shaighan Las Vegas
August 24, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I am furious. I recently went to do my workout at the Las Vegas Athletic Club and could not swim because the Southern Nevada Health District closed the pool. This is the second time this has happened to me. Just a few months ago, I was going to EOS and had to terminate my membership because the district closed down their pool. This is ridiculous.

Please use common sense. These are private health clubs that adult members pay for. Because of my arthritis, aquatic exercise is important to my movement and health. I realize there are no lifeguards on duty, and as a paying member, it’s my choice to be OK with that. I would like the names of the people who are abusing their governmental authority and interfering with my well-being by shutting down the pools at private health facilities in Las Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Joe Biden is not a ‘hero’
Bill Heard Boulder City

Reserve the term for those who deserve it. Mr. Biden is not self-sacrificing, he is merely self-serving.

Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles ...
LETTER: Trump and military service
John Boron Las Vegas The writer is a retired U.S. Air Force major.

Former president has shown his willingness to make sacrifices to serve his country.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Into the weeds on water conservation
Tom Mayer Las Vegas

As the population of the area grows, increased water conservation will ensure the longevity of the area’s water supply.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
LETTER: Harris gets sucked in to Trump’s pandering
Arthur Timm Las Vegas

Ms. Harris should have said that she would consider signing such a plan only after legislators considered the effects of the tip proposal on the deficit, Social Security and other possible downsides I don’t see.

MORE STORIES