LETTER: Where’s the accountability for the Pentagon?

The General Accounting Office can account for only 39 percent of $3.5 trillion in military assets. The Pentagon has no idea where this property, or money, has gone. This has been ongoing since at least 2005. Is it the property that is missing or just the money? If the accounting office can’t find the inventory, I would question whether the equipment ever existed at all.

Barrels of money flowing from our military budget with no accountability is our problem, not the funding of Social Security and safety nets. The military budget passes every year without as much as a whimper from either side of the aisle, while the very mention of assisting Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid renders a complete breakdown of those on the right.

We have a robust payment recapture audit program to prevent, detect and recover improper payments to Social Security recipients. But we have zero accountability for our money going to the Pentagon. If you want to know where our tax money is being wasted, we need full accountability of exactly where our military budget is being spent.