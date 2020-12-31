41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Where’s the COVID sacrifice from government workers?

Drew Kelley Goldfield
December 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

How about the state/county/municipal workers stepping up to the plate and taking one for the people who’ve hunkered at home watching what little savings they have whither away as their places of employment have been closed and or disappeared?

We must reduce government salaries for the next couple years by 10 percent to 15 percent with no automatic re-set — and all future compensation should be subject to voter confirmation by a two-thirds majority.

MOST READ
1
Nevadans 75 and up elevated in COVID-19 vaccine queue, Sisolak says
Nevadans 75 and up elevated in COVID-19 vaccine queue, Sisolak says
2
Police roll out special bike in Las Vegas to catch careless drivers
Police roll out special bike in Las Vegas to catch careless drivers
3
Father fatally shot, son questioned in western Las Vegas
Father fatally shot, son questioned in western Las Vegas
4
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
5
5 arrested in Henderson after string of ATM thefts
5 arrested in Henderson after string of ATM thefts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Rights, guns and driving
Peter Scalisi Las Vegas

As history has proven conclusively, once you put the government between you and your natural and constitutional rights, bureaucrats and politicians will regulate away those rights to the point of tyranny.

LETTER: Looking back at 2020
Schyler Frost Henderson

Alternative universe: Donald Trump is president. The Democratic leadership decides to work with the president to make America great.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, speaks alongside Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine during a press c ...
LETTER: Nevada officials should look within
Forrest Henry North Las Vegas

Gov. Steve Sisolak — not the president — closed Nevada, costing thousands of jobs and hurting small businesses.