In response to Tim Hicks’ Saturday letter complaining that the White House put on a lavish dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron while the rest of us are eating beans and cornbread due to high inflation: While I agree with the spirit of his letter, I believe Mr. Hicks exaggerated the hardship imposed on most Americans by record-high inflation. In addition to beans and cornbread, I say let them eat cake.