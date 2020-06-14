80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: ‘White privilege’ and the semantics of argument

Larry S. Blackwelder Las Vegas
June 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated June 13, 2020 - 9:10 pm

I have noticed that occasionally two people argue when they are actually in agreement. They are expressing the same sentiment but using different words and phrases. The focus becomes a disagreement over the words and phrases, not the central idea. I believe we are seeing this on the subject of “white privilege.”

If I am lectured for my white privilege, I will defend myself, stating I have worked hard for what I have and have never received any advantage because of my race. True or not, we start the discussion as an argument. I believe if the issue were stated as those who are not white often face additional obstacles due to their race, we would see agreement. Then we could start working on a solution rather than fighting over semantics.

MOST READ
1
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
2
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
3
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
4
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
5
Classmates visit site of Summerlin crash, ID 2 brothers killed
Classmates visit site of Summerlin crash, ID 2 brothers killed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian (Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Defunding the police?
Elaine Harman Las Vegas

Excessive demands may turn off many sympathetic to protesters.