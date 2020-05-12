79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Why does Nevada elect judges?

Eleanor S. Van Sciver Mesquite
May 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I received my primary ballot. I was shocked to see that the candidates for judicial offices were identified with contact information as “.coms”. In other words, commercial entities.

There is something wrong with a system that allows solicitation of money for judicial candidates. These people are supposed to be arbiters of people’s rights or wrongs. They shouldn’t be beholden to those who give them money to support their campaign. Serious re-examination of the Nevada judicial system is in order.

As a retired judge from a different jurisdiction, I would be appalled if I had to beg lawyers or the public to support me through solicitations or otherwise. I was struck by this when I received a plastic bag on my door full of candy along with information from an aspiring candidate. This system, seems to me, to be fraught with potential cronyism and injustice for all.

MOST READ
1
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
2
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
3
Caesars to phase in reopenings, releases health and safety plan
Caesars to phase in reopenings, releases health and safety plan
4
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants announce reopening dates
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants announce reopening dates
5
Closures, layoffs cloud future for some Las Vegas homebuyers
Closures, layoffs cloud future for some Las Vegas homebuyers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST