LETTER: Why does Nevada elect judges?

I received my primary ballot. I was shocked to see that the candidates for judicial offices were identified with contact information as “.coms”. In other words, commercial entities.

There is something wrong with a system that allows solicitation of money for judicial candidates. These people are supposed to be arbiters of people’s rights or wrongs. They shouldn’t be beholden to those who give them money to support their campaign. Serious re-examination of the Nevada judicial system is in order.

As a retired judge from a different jurisdiction, I would be appalled if I had to beg lawyers or the public to support me through solicitations or otherwise. I was struck by this when I received a plastic bag on my door full of candy along with information from an aspiring candidate. This system, seems to me, to be fraught with potential cronyism and injustice for all.