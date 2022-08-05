86°F
LETTER: Why is a fetus sometimes a person, but other times not?

Ken Christian Boulder City
August 4, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Pro-choice activists supporting legal access to abortion protest during a demonstration outside ...
Pro-choice activists supporting legal access to abortion protest during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., March 4, 2020, as the Court hears oral arguments regarding a Louisiana law about abortion access in the first major abortion case in years. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Interesting letter from Emry Allen concerning forced birth in which the fetus is referred to as a “non-person” (Saturday Review-Journal). If that’s the case, why is it that every time somebody murders a pregnant woman they are charged with two murders? This is an outrageous double standard that should have been addressed a long time ago. If it’s not a person, then it shouldn’t matter who kills it. You should not be able to have it both ways. It should be defined one way or the other.

We have had a test for Down syndrome for many years. What happens if medical science develops a test that can determine if a fetus will be born gay and people have abortions because they don’t want a gay child? Watch the fetus turn into a “person” overnight.

