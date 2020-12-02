LETTER: Why must Clark County golfers wear masks?

Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

While looking through the Review-Journal sports section last weekend, I saw many pictures of the UNLV football and basketball games. One thing really stuck out: None of the players on either side was wearing a mask, as required by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The very nature of these two sports makes it a certainty that players will smash into each other, sweat will fly everywhere and bodily fluids will be exchanged. Both games were played indoors, yet no masks. But golf, by its very nature, ensures that there will be social distancing and it is played outdoors in fresh air.

Football and basketball games at the pro and college levels have had to be canceled and shuffled to new dates all season long as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks. Yet our governor has mandated that anyone playing golf must wear a mask. What if any sense does this make? Maybe the governor needs to follow “common sense” instead of science.