LETTER: Why stop with student debt on loan forgiveness?

President Joe Biden is considering forgiving student loan debt. I paid off my student loans, and my wife paid off hers about a year after graduation. I also paid off numerous automobile and home loans Silly me, thinking I actually had to pay back a financial institution after I signed for a loan.

All added up — with compounding fees, interest and inflation — I’ve probably paid $2 million since 1980. Dear President Biden: Can I please get a rebate on my payments? I’ll take $1 million and call it even. Let other working taxpayers pay for my foolishness of actually paying my loans.