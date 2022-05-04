73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Why stop with student debt on loan forgiveness?

Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
May 3, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

President Joe Biden is considering forgiving student loan debt. I paid off my student loans, and my wife paid off hers about a year after graduation. I also paid off numerous automobile and home loans Silly me, thinking I actually had to pay back a financial institution after I signed for a loan.

All added up — with compounding fees, interest and inflation — I’ve probably paid $2 million since 1980. Dear President Biden: Can I please get a rebate on my payments? I’ll take $1 million and call it even. Let other working taxpayers pay for my foolishness of actually paying my loans.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
2
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
Police believe man found in barrel at Lake Mead died from gunshot wound
3
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
4
Helicopter, dash cameras captured moment trooper was struck by carjacking suspect
Helicopter, dash cameras captured moment trooper was struck by carjacking suspect
5
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST