LETTER: Will any Las Vegas casino be willing to go non-smoking?

All the disinfecting and testing of restaurants, bars, casinos, etc., will not protect nonsmokers from people smoking who might have the virus (Tuesday Review-Journal). The virus can be transmitted through the smoke from contaminated droplets. We nonsmokers would always have to wear a very good mask to be protected, and what happens when we are eating and can’t wear a mask? What about our eyes, which the medical experts say we can get the virus through?

The best possible solution would be to become a nonsmoking facility. Let’s see what casino will become the first nonsmoking casino. Maybe one that never charged locals for parking such as The Palazzo, Treasure Island or our off-strip casinos. Who will make the first move?